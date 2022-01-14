Skip to main content

How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV closes this week with two home games, first facing Boise State on Thursday.

Boise State (5-9, 1-2) takes its first road trip since Dec. 28 after COVID postponed scheduled visits to Wyoming and Nevada.

How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The matchup pits the Mountain West's top two rebounding teams against one another.

Boise State dominated Utah State in its last game, winning 71-47. Up by seven points at halftime, Boise State came out on fire, outscoring the Aggies by 11 in the third quarter. 

Boise State forward Abby Muse and forward Elodie Lalotte have combined for 11 double-doubles this season. Dominique Leonidas is averaging 11.4 points per game to lead the Broncos, but has increased her output to 20.3 points per game vs. Mountain West teams.

In its last game, UNLV (11-4, 3-1) got a 83-67 win over Air Force. Essence Booker scored 17 points to lead UNLV, while three other players scored in double figures. One was Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, who scored 13 points after a perfect shooting night, going 5-for-5 from the field with three three-pointers.

The Broncos and Lady Rebels split two games in Las Vegas last year.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Boise State vs. UNLV

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
9:30
PM/ET
