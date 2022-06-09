The season two premiere of Brat Loves Judy continues on Thursday with Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart.

The second season premiere of the hit show on WE tv, Brat Loves Judy, continues to follow the couple through their relationship drama, wedding, careers and expanding family.

This is an inside look at one of the more unique couples in popular culture, as the world of rap and hip-hop meets the boardroom with Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart. Tune in every week through Aug. 4th for Brat Loves Judy.

How to Watch Brat Loves Judy Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: WE tv

In the first episode of the second season, the stakes are as high as can be with Da Brat focusing on her music career, Dupart growing her business and the duo trying to plan and execute a wedding, all of which is during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season will track these two through the ups and the downs, the trials and tribulations of a relationship that is not only public, but on TV.

Da Brat, who's real name is Shawntae Harris, rose to fame as a rapper in the 1990s with So So Def Records and her debut album Funkdafied. That album sold one million copies, making her the first female solo rap act to accomplish that achievement and the second female rap act along with Salt-N-Pepa.

She released four studio albums between 1994 and 2003 with collaborations from some of the biggest names in rap, hip hop and R&B.

Dupart is an entrepreneur who founded Kaleidoscope Hair Products in New Orleans.

