How to Watch Breeders Season 3 Premiere

The FX comedy Breeders returns for its third season, premiering on Monday.

Raising children is sometimes its own special hell. That fact is no better displayed than in Breeders, the award-winning FX comedy show that returns for its third season on Monday.

Date: May 9, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FX

Live stream Breeders Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Martin Freeman stars as Paul Worsely, a doting father of two who comes to realize that the challenges of modern parenthood have had ill effect on his character, particularly as his children rapidly approach their teenage years and they become more difficult to raise. 

Though his wife seems to have everything in her life perfectly under wraps, her careful illusion of control is not at all what it seems.

Season three will resume after the Worsely family is thrown in crisis during a wedding ceremony and deals with the fallout of the rift that has been driven between the family.

The show is inspired by an original idea from lead actor Martin Freeman, which has to do with his experience being introduced into parenthood. It is a British/American collaboration between FX and Sky.

