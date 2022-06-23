MTV brings us a new shore reality show when it debuts 'Buckhead Shore' on Thursday night in this exciting new show.

MTV is back making reality tv shows and the newest premieres on Thursday night with Buckhead Shore.

How to Watch Buckhead Shore Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MTV

From the channel that brought us Jersey Shore, the focus now shifts to the south to Georgia where a group of friends head to the lake in Buckhead.

According to MTV.com Buckhead Shore, premiering on June 23, will follow the lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the "Beverly Hills of the South." So what's in store for the Peach State-based shenanigans? Getting wild, letting loose and a love triangle, of course.

The show features DJ Simmons who is the son of Grammy-award-winning music producer/songwriter Daryl Simmons.

Parker Lipman, whose family owns the Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain, is also one of the friends that will come down to the lake house and is sure to cause a lot of problems. He must navigate having his ex, Katie Canham, in the house along with his girlfriend Savannah Gabriel.

If you love reality television and seeing how people can and can't get along, then this is the show for you.

