Buffalo Keepers Special Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Buffalo Keepers Special: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Buffaloes were near extinction until a group of people stepped up to help save the species. The one-hour special can be seen on INSP today.

INSP brings a television special Saturday afternoon about a group of people that helped save the buffalo from extinction.

How to Watch: Buffalo Keepers Special Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: INSP

In the second half of the 19th century, buffaloes were hunted and killed at an alarming rate. The population was around 30 million buffalo then but reportedly fell to under a thousand before a group finally came together to save them.

The story is told in a one-hour special airing on the INSP channel on Saturday afternoon.

This is the story of the handful of determined men and women who mobilized to save those left in a last-ditch effort to stave off extinction. Ranchers like Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight rescued orphaned buffalo calves and built small herds. Former buffalo hunters like Buffalo Bill helped build public sympathy.

Politicians like Theodore Roosevelt helped pass laws to protect the remaining animals. The effort would be a generational one, with buffalo herds carefully tended, bred, and passed down to new stewards when their old protectors passed away. Thanks to their efforts, an estimated 500,000 buffalo are thundering across America's grasslands.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Buffalo Keepers

TV CHANNEL: INSP
Time
4:00
PM/ET
