The world has become more accepting of different people and who they are, but it can still be a struggle. Building a Bridge will show that struggle.

How to Watch Building a Bridge Today:

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sundance TV

In Building a Bridge we follow a priest on his journey to make the Catholic church more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community despite loud opposition from both inside and outside the church.

The documentary tells the stories of people whose lives intersect in emotional and complicated ways with Father Martin’s journey as a voice for acceptance within the church.

The conflict between conservative and liberal Catholics over LGBTQ+ issues and their efforts to shape the institution mirrors greater social and political struggles.

Those involved with the special hope the film will lead to a greater understanding, if not common ground, as one more brick in the path toward equality and justice.

It is a delicate topic, as there are so many views and opinions about the LGBTQ+ community. However, it's a story that needs to be shared.

The film is a fascinating look how one man is trying to Build a Bridge with the Catholic faith and bring acceptance for all.

