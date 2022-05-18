How to Watch Buy It or Build It Series Premiere

HGTV will offer a new series featuring two brothers who will help homebuyers find the home of their dreams either by buying an old home or building a new one.

HGTV delivers again and again when it comes to home renovation shows and Buy It or Build It will offer a new twist to that idea. The show will be a fusion of Fixer Upper and House Hunters with brothers Chris and Calvin Lamont at the forefront to assist homebuyers in their process.

Chris and Calvin work together to make their clients' dreams come true. While Chris loves the structure and bones of old, historic homes, his brother Calvin prefers new construction to give clients everything on their wish list. Once the Lamonts clients decide whether they would prefer new or old, the brothers collaborate to give them the home they have always dreamed of.

In the first episode, the brothers' clients are looking for a new home for their growing family. At the top of his wish list is a game room to spend time together as a family while a walk-in closet is what is most important to her. Chris and Calvin will work together with the couple's strict budget and tight deadline to give them the home they will both love.

