The second season of Call Me Kat, the FOX series that stars Mayim Bialik as the titular Kat, will premiere this Sunday night on FOX.

How to Watch Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Call Me Kat stars Bialik as Kat, a 39-year-old woman in Louisville who runs a cat cafe. In addition to Bialik, the main case of the show features Swoosie Kurtz as Kat's mother, Sheila, and Leslie Jordan as Phil, the head baker at Kat's cat cafe.

While the first season of the show received largely negative reviews from critics, 2.11 million viewers stuck around to watch the season finale and the series was nominated for a Primetime Emmy of Outstanding Cinematography.

Sunday's episode, "Call Me Kerfuffled," will feature guest appearances from the cast of Blossom, including Joey Lawrence, with a celebrity charity golf tournament serving as the vehicle for the reunion. The sub plot finds Phil and Randi — played by Kyla Pratt — getting help in the cafe from a customer.

The show will move to its regular time slot on Thursday.

