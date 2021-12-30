In this new series "Calls From The Inside", jailhouse phone calls are used to frame the narrative of murder investigations full of mystery.

In an intriguing new series from Investigative Discovery comes "Calls From The Inside". It's focused on how phone calls from jailhouses can frame the way murder investigations are handled.

What happens when a suspect is arrested and gets one call? That phone call is something that everyone knows.

However, what many do not is that once people enter the criminal justice system, they have multiple opportunities to make calls as they await trial. The majority of those calls are recorded. How is this information used?

An admission, a threat, a slip of the tongue, a bribe, it's all on tape and the suspect knows it. However, this doesn't always stop them from talking.

This very information and the mysterious stories behind them are unpacked in this new series from Investigative Discovery and how they can frame the way murder investigations are handled.

