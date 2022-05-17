Skip to main content

How to Watch Carl Weber's The Family Business Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third season of Carl Weber’s The Family Business premieres today with more from the Duncan family.

Initially the third season of Carl Weber’s The Family Business was set to air last year, but was pushed out to premiere here today on BET. The first two seasons have been full of action, twists, turns and everything in between for the Duncan family as they operate their exotic car detail shop as upstanding citizens in the community, but there is more than meets the eye with everyone involved.

How to Watch Carl Weber's The Family Business Premiere today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: BET

Watch Carl Weber's The Family Business Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After two seasons of The Family Business, the next chapter is here to blow everyone’s mind:

The show follows L.C. Duncan, played by Ernie Hudson who is the patriarch of the family and the CEO of Duncan Motors, the family business. He is married to Charlotte Duncan, played by Valerie Pettiford as the other patriarch who is tough and does everything to keep her family together.

Sal Dash, played by Armand Assante is a major mafia crime boss in the Duncans orbit and a very close ally to the family.

Through two seasons, the Duncan’s, their business and the organized crime around them have been at the forefront of the thriller series, based on the books by Carl Weber.

So far this series has seen an eight episode first season and a two-part second season with 12 total episodes leading into tonight’s premiere. The show has already been picked up for a fourth season and will continue the Duncans story.

Every episode to date and this season has been written by Weber and directed by Trey Haley.

