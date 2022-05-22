How to Watch Carnival Eats Season Premiere

Carnival Eats heads to Delaware and Arizona this week to shed light on some local favorites.

The Cooking Channel presents a show that will satisfy childhood dreams highlighting the foods kids longed to eat at their local carnival or fair. The show takes viewers on an international ride to put focus on those delectable delights that bring joy to people of all ages.

How to Watch Carnival Eats Today:

Date: May 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Cooking Channel

Noah Cappe travels all over the world to try new-to-him foods that have become staples in their respective homes. Think The Food Network's Diners, Drivers and Dives, but this time around, it's the carnival edition.

In tonight's episode titled "The Wild Brunch," Cappe travels to Arizona with his sights set on the Ostrich Festival in Chandler. It is there that he will sample the Tacocolada, a pineapple stuffed with tortillas.

Cappe then takes to the road and heads to the Colorado State Fair to try a rattlesnake corn dog. While this trip may have some viewer scratching their heads, others may find themselves booking a flight to try these off-the-wall creations that have people flocking to the events Cappe raves about.

