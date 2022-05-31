Skip to main content

How to Watch Catfish: Season 10 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Catfish is back on MTV on Tuesday night for yet another season, as Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford search for the truth.

The internet is an easy place to hide behind the keyboard and pretend you are something that you aren't. Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford try to find out the truth.

How to Watch: Catfish: Season 10 Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MTV

Live Stream Catfish: Season 10 Premiere on fuboTV

When people can't see you, the temptation to lie about who and what you are is a real thing. While some people have little white lies, others try to deliberately deceive people and it can get crazy and at times even dangerous.

MTV's Catfish is a show about the dangers and craziness that can happen when that exact thing occurs.

Nev teams up with Kamie to search for the truth behind the internet's most suspicious relationships, where the truth is stranger than fiction, and the people on the other side of the screen are not always what they seem.

It is amazing the things they find in this show and the way things have changed since the show's inception. 

The internet is filled with temptations and problems, but Nev and Kamie are out to at least expose who these people are. 

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Catfish: Season 10 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: MTV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
