How to Watch Caught in the Net Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A new Investigation Discovery show finds investigators looking online to solve murders.

Caught In The Net, a new series from Investigation Discovery, will premiere on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Caught in the Net Series Premiere Today

Date: March 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

You can stream Caught in the Net Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show looks at murders that can't be solved through physical clues, leading investigators to turn to the internet for help.

We all know that the internet doesn't forget — that every site we visit leaves some kind of a log. In these cases, those logs become vital tools for trying to solve heinous crimes. From online chat rooms to GPS tracking, each of these records can help piece together a picture of what happened and can help track down murderers.

The first episode on Monday focuses on the death of Karen Navarra. According to ID's press release for the series, the episode centers on "when 67-year-old Karen Navarra is found dead in a bloody scene in her San Jose home, detectives are baffled by physical evidence that seems to contradict itself. They must turn to digital evidence to solve this mysterious case."

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Caught in the Net Series Premiere

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
