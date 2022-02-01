NBC celebrates the life of Betty White with a new special on Monday night.

On Monday night, NBC will air Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, a tribute to the actress who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

How to Watch Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl Today:

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

White, who would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, the same day that documentary film Betty White: A Celebration premiered in theaters. The film was originally set to be about White's 100th birthday.

During her decades-long career, White worked on numerous shows, including key roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland.

Monday's show will feature tributes to White from a variety of figures, including President Joe Biden. Other people who will be featured include Cher, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, Ted Danson, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno and Jean Smart.

The celebrity guests will "recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," according to NBC's press release about the event.

Monday's special will feature never-before-seen-footage of White, as well as clips from her illustrious career.

Regional restrictions may apply.