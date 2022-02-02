Chris Kattan, Lamar Odom and more get locked in a house together on the season three premiere of this reality staple.

It has been three years since the last season of "Celebrity Big Brother". In season 2 back in 2019, it featured fireworks on almost a nightly basis and some of this season's players are already predicting the same thing.

How to Watch Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Premiere Today:

Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The shortened four-week stay is likely to accelerate the things people love most about the franchise. This time around, at least two players will be evicted each week, which differs from the original "Big Brother". There will be 15 episodes of the 2022 version, all set to air between Feb. 2 and Feb. 23.

"Celebrity Big Brother" follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, people will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving a grand prize.

The reality TV spinoff first debuted in February 2018, when CBS aired a celebrity version of “Big Brother” to compete against the Winter Olympics on NBC, similar to what is happening this year.

“Celebrity Big Brother” will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who has hosted every season of “Big Brother” since its debut in 2000.

