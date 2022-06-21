Skip to main content

How to Watch Celebrity Game Face Season Three Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celebrity Game Face is back with the season three premiere on Tuesday night.

Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart is back for a season three that guarantees plenty of laughs.

How to Watch Celebrity Game Face Season Three Premiere Today:

Date: June 21, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: E!

Live Stream Celebrity Game Face Season Three Premiere on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The game show, which came about due to the pandemic, has celebrity couples competing against each other in a series of games all remotely.

Kevin Hart hosts a night of fun and games with his favorite celebrity couples all playing remotely from their own homes. From trivia to ridiculous physical challenges, each round will show a fresh, fun and unexpected side of these couples.

In the first episode of season three Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Morris Chestnut and Amanda Seales compete remotely from their own homes.

Hart is one of America's funniest comedians and when he gets involved in a project you know it is going to be a good time and have plenty of laughs.

The first two seasons were a riot and season three should not disappoint. Tune in to the season three premiere on Tuesday night on E!

Regional restrictions may apply.

