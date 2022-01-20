Skip to main content

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's been over a year, but Chaos in Court returns for season two on Wednesday night.

After a heart-racing season one which was full of unexpected actions, "Chaos in Court" returns for its second season with even more unusual behavior. 

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ID

"Chaos in Court" is a show that goes beyond and behind clips of dramatic, unexpected and cathartic courtroom moments. It is an in-depth examination of some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera from across the country.

Intense trials trigger dramatic and unexpected explosions of emotion and violence in the courtrooms of America. A panel of experts watch and analyze the shocking footage of when trials turn angry. It's more than anyone could imagine. 

In episode one of season two entitled "Chances and Circumstances", a mother attacks the brother of a world-famous Olympian after a judge acquits him of murder, and a courthouse scuffle leads to a potentially deadly situation. Then a Zoom hearing takes a scary turn and four teens escape a juvenile detention facility.

The series had nine episodes in season one, originally premiering on Sept. 16, 2020. 

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Chaos in Court

TV CHANNEL: ID
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
