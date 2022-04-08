The popular Food Network show Chef Boot Camp is back on Thursday for another season of helping chefs sharpen their kitchen skills.

Hosted by cChef Cliff Crooks, each episode of Chef Boot Camp features three chefs who go into a three-day boot camp led by Crooks, who is the culinary director at BLT Restaurants in New York City.

How to Watch Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live stream Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After assessing their skills, Crooks challenges the chefs to demonstrate fundamental cooking techniques of a classic dish. The chefs are then put to work in one of Crooks’ restaurants where they must demonstrate their growth by creating a new dish for their restaurant owners.

In this first episode of season two, Crooks works with a businessman who became a chef and owner of his own food truck and a caterer desperate to draw in more clients. He also helps a restaurant owner whose two brothers and co-owners don't take him seriously.

This new season will follow the same format as the past season with all new chefs. Crooks, who has been on Worst Cooks in America and Top Chef, has said this show mirrors his day-to-day life more than other shows.

Regional restrictions may apply.