Skip to main content

How to Watch Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The popular Food Network show Chef Boot Camp is back on Thursday for another season of helping chefs sharpen their kitchen skills.

Hosted by cChef Cliff Crooks, each episode of Chef Boot Camp features three chefs who go into a three-day boot camp led by Crooks, who is the culinary director at BLT Restaurants in New York City. 

How to Watch Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Food Network

Live stream Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After assessing their skills, Crooks challenges the chefs to demonstrate fundamental cooking techniques of a classic dish. The chefs are then put to work in one of Crooks’ restaurants where they must demonstrate their growth by creating a new dish for their restaurant owners.

In this first episode of season two, Crooks works with a businessman who became a chef and owner of his own food truck and a caterer desperate to draw in more clients. He also helps a restaurant owner whose two brothers and co-owners don't take him seriously.

This new season will follow the same format as the past season with all new chefs. Crooks, who has been on Worst Cooks in America and Top Chef, has said this show mirrors his day-to-day life more than other shows.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Food Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_10651071
2022 World Mens Curling Championship

How to Watch United States vs. Sweden in Men's Curling

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Chef Boot Camp Season 2 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts3 minutes ago
imago1011125779h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
imago0047998293h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Necaxa

By Rafael Urbina18 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) and guard Patty Mills (8) and center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) blocks a shot attempt by New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy