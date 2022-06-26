Skip to main content

How to Watch The Chi, Season Five Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season five of the hit Showtime series, 'The Chi', premieres with all your favorite characters back today.

The season five premiere of The Chi is tonight on Showtime as the hit series continues looking at life on the southside of Chicago, Illinois. After a fateful turn of events that impact the main characters of the show — Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie and Kevin — their lives become intertwined and lead to them being connected. Season five is set to premiere today with the 10-episode season wrapping up on August 28 with the season finale.

How to Watch The Chi, Premiere today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SHOWTIME

Watch The Chi, Premiere online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The Chi picks up where the last season ended with relationships growing, together and apart and the drama all around:

This season starts off with “Overnight Celebrity” as the premiere episode of the fifth season. It is written by series creator Lena Waithe and co-writer Justin Hillian, a veteran writer for the show.

The first six episode titles and descriptions have been released online with episodes titled “Oh Girl,” “This Christmas,” :On Me,” “We Don’t Have To Take Our Clothes Off,” and “Bring It On Home To Me.”

Last season ended with the episode, “A Raisin in the Sun”, which was also written by Hillian and directed by Gandja Monteiro, who has helmed five episodes to date, mostly in season four where they have put their stamp and style on the series.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

The Chi, Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Showtime
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
