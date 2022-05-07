Chicago Fire Marathon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire Mother Knows Best Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicago Fire will air eight straight episodes on Saturday night leading into Mother's Day.

Chicago Fire is a television series that originated on NBC. It follows the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 personally and professionally.

This weekend in honor of Mother's Day, Chicago Fire will be airing eight straight episodes on Saturday night leading into Mother's Day.

How to Watch Chicago Fire Mother Knows Best Marathon today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Chicago Fire Mother Knows Best Marathon online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The marathon will start with season one, episode 12, "Under the Knife," where Severide finally discloses his injury. That will be followed up with episode 13, "Warm and Dead" -- what will happen to Shay and Dawson?

Season one will continue until episode 16, when Cruz puts the team in danger. After that, it jumps to season one, episode 24, at 10:30 p.m.

That is the end of season one because 11:30 p.m. starts with season six, episode 17, "Put White on Me." Boden deals with some issues in that episode.

In the marathon's capstone, season six, episode 18, "When They See Us Coming," where the FBI takes over the house for an undercover mission.

