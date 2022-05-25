Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

'Chicago Fire' ends its 10th season with its season finale, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Chicago Fire season 10 finale, airing on Wednesday night, May 25, at 9:00 p.m. ET, will center around its lead couple, Casey and Brett, as they potentially head towards another split.

How to Watch the Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale Tonight:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

You can stream the Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only one of them is likely to stay in Chicago, with that person being Brett, as Casey will likely be moving to Oregon to continue her career, so tonight's episode finds the couple in yet another pivotal moment, one that should be settled throughout the finale.

The season 10 finale episode will also take place around Severide and Stella's own wedding, one that brings Brett and Casey to have to answer questions about their own relationship.

Chicago Fire, yet another hit NBC cable drama, has been around since 2012 and has already been renewed through its 11th season, meaning that tonight's finale isn't a permanent goodbye to the show that so many fans have come to adore.

The show explores the lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics at Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department. As part of Firehouse 51, factions and loyalties are spread throughout Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25 and Ambulance 61.

Tune to NBC tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the entertaining drama.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Max Homa hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Max Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy