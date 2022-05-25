'Chicago Fire' ends its 10th season with its season finale, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Chicago Fire season 10 finale, airing on Wednesday night, May 25, at 9:00 p.m. ET, will center around its lead couple, Casey and Brett, as they potentially head towards another split.

How to Watch the Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale Tonight:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

You can stream the Chicago Fire, Season 10 Finale today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Only one of them is likely to stay in Chicago, with that person being Brett, as Casey will likely be moving to Oregon to continue her career, so tonight's episode finds the couple in yet another pivotal moment, one that should be settled throughout the finale.

The season 10 finale episode will also take place around Severide and Stella's own wedding, one that brings Brett and Casey to have to answer questions about their own relationship.

Chicago Fire, yet another hit NBC cable drama, has been around since 2012 and has already been renewed through its 11th season, meaning that tonight's finale isn't a permanent goodbye to the show that so many fans have come to adore.

The show explores the lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics at Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department. As part of Firehouse 51, factions and loyalties are spread throughout Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25 and Ambulance 61.

Tune to NBC tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the entertaining drama.

Regional restrictions may apply.