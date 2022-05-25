Chicago Med, Season 7 Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The season finale of Chicago Med happens tonight with fans hoping some loose ends are tied up.

Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher have to assist a pregnant patient in the previous episode. The season finale of Chicago Med will deal with so much more.

How to Watch the Chicago Med, Season Seven Finale today:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Millions of viewers have tuned in each week to watch Chicago Med and will do so in the season finale of season seven. This is a highly anticipated episode.

NBC's promo for this episode states: "Halstead and Asher clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant; Marcel faces a tough decision when Blake is in surgery; Choi and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel; Med’s family grows."

The family growing indicates there may be another character added to the show or that someone could be brought back. Who will win out between the clash of Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher? Choi and Archer will also be dealing with their own issues in this episode.

Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET to see if any questions are answered.

