Chicago Med, Season 7 Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Med, Season 7 Finale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The season finale of Chicago Med happens tonight with fans hoping some loose ends are tied up.

Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher have to assist a pregnant patient in the previous episode. The season finale of Chicago Med will deal with so much more.

How to Watch the Chicago Med, Season Seven Finale today:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

You can stream the Chicago Med, Season Seven Finale today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Millions of viewers have tuned in each week to watch Chicago Med and will do so in the season finale of season seven. This is a highly anticipated episode.

NBC's promo for this episode states: "Halstead and Asher clash over a patient in need of a kidney transplant; Marcel faces a tough decision when Blake is in surgery; Choi and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel; Med’s family grows."

The family growing indicates there may be another character added to the show or that someone could be brought back. Who will win out between the clash of Dr. Halstead and Dr. Asher? Choi and Archer will also be dealing with their own issues in this episode.

Tune in to NBC at 8 p.m. ET to see if any questions are answered.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Chicago Med, Season 7 Finale

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345919
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Astros

By Evan Massey25 seconds ago
USATSI_18345889
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

By Evan Massey25 seconds ago
1600x900-Q90_26e835dc1891817c04770317902e332c
entertainment

How to Watch The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart Special

By Kristofer Habbas25 seconds ago
svr_social_1200x627_17
entertainment

Survivor Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas25 seconds ago
p10492363_b_h10_ac
entertainment

How to Watch MasterChef Season 12 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas25 seconds ago
egypt-e1554041167725
entertainment

How to Watch Expedition Unknown Season 10 Premiere Live Stream

By Frank Urbina25 seconds ago
NUP_195446_00001
entertainment

Chicago Med, Season 7 Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Steve Benko25 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy