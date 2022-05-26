Chicago P.D., Season 9 Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

An action-packed season of Chicago P.D. draws to a close as the team works to take down some serious criminals.

This season, the Chicago Police Department has been hard at work trying to take down a dangerous drug kingpin. That could happen in tonight's episode.

How to Watch the Chicago P.D., Season Nine Finale today:

Date: May 25, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

You can stream the Chicago P.D., Season Nine Finale today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the previous episode, Voight is put in a position that likely will have implications in the season finale. Fans are hoping that doesn't happen, but there will be many loose ends in this episode that could impact seasons to come.

NBC's promo for tonight's season finale states, "After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point."

Javier Escano is the drug kingpin the team is working to take down. Could this be the episode where that happens? There's some indication they may not be able to quite yet, but it's up in the air now.

Tune in to NBC at 10 p.m. to see if Voight's actions catch up to him and if the team can take down Escano tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.