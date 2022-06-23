The second half of Chrisley Knows Best season 9 returns to USA Network Thursday night.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday evening with the second installment of season nine on USA Network.

How to Watch Chrisley Knows Best Today:

Date: June 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Todd Chrisley, his wife, Julie, and their five children live what appears to be a blissful life in the Atlanta suburbs. The self-made millionaire seems to have everything money can buy and the children seem to be able to squeeze anything out of their dad that they want.

The first half of season nine ended back in December and highlighted the Chrisley's disastrous Christmas celebration. Nanny Faye had offered to host Christmas morning at her house and several blunders and holiday hijinks occurred.

The second half of season nine begins with the episode "No Basic B*tch". Todd Chrisley defends Faye during a gardening contest. Todd's son, Chase, will also be shown playing grill master during the family's July 4 celebration.

With Todd and Julie back in the spotlight recently for tax evasion, something that has been speculated about for years, viewing may be higher than ever on Thursday evening. Regardless of their legal standing, Todd and Julie are bound to provide entertainment for fans of the popular show.

