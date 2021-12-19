Watch the premiere of Christmas Takes Flight on CBS on Sunday night

Evan Williams and Katie Lowes star in Christmas Takes Flight, a CBS original movie that air on Sunday night on CBS.

How to Watch Christmas Takes Flight Today

Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Williams plays Matt Connor, a CEO who purchases the family-owned airline that Lowes' character, Jenny Beckett, is a pilot for.

Connor's cost-cutting measures lead to the cancelation of the airline's annual holiday charity benefit, but Beckett and the local community are determined to save the event.

And because this is a holiday movie, expect some romantic elements as Beckett finds herself falling for Connor during her quest to save the charity event.

Lucia Walters, Kyra Leroux and Clare Filipow also star in the film. The movie is directed by Michael Robison, a veteran of directing Christmas movies, including two other 2021 releases, A Christmas Treasure and An Unexpected Christmas. Outside of the Christmas genre, he's directed episodes of television series like Eureka, Spooksville, Kyle XY and The Dead Zone.

Christmas Takes Flight was written by Dinah Eng and is her third writing credit after 2015's Reluctant Nanny and 2017's Christmas Inheritance.

