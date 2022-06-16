Skip to main content

How to Watch CMT Crossroads Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CMT Crossroads is back on Wednesday night when the Black Pumas team up with Mickey Guyton for a great night of music.

If you love music then you need to tune in to CMT on Wednesday night to check out the latest version of CMT Crossroads.

How to Watch CMT Crossroads Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton Today:

Date: June 15, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CMT

Live Stream CMT Crossroads Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. In each episode, the stars share their common love of music.

In the latest paring, debuting on Wednesday night, psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas and country star Mickey Guyton team up for an incredible night of high-energy performances and stripped back, soulful renditions of each other’s greatest hits.

From a station that has brought us pairings such as Boyz II Men and Brett Young, Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young, plus Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, this next pairing might be one of the coolest yet.

Guyton is a young and upcoming star of country music and has been nominated for 10 CMT Awards. She will show off her talents on Wednesday night when she teams up with the Black Pumas in what should be an unforgettable show.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

CMT Crossroads Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton

TV CHANNEL: CMT
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
