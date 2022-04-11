Skip to main content

How to Watch CMT Music Awards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kelsey Ballerini and Anthony Mackie host the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The 56th CMT Music Awards will air on Monday night. After airing on CMT since 2002, this year's event will be on CBS, with country artist Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie set to host. The ceremony will air at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Kane Brown leads the way in nominations this year with four.His song "One Mississippi" is up for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, while his performance of "Three Wooden Crosses" is up for CMT Performance of the Year, as is his collaboration with Nelly, Blanco Brown and Breland, with the quartet performing "Ride wit Me" on CMT Crossroads.

Host Ballerini is up for Video of the Year for her performance with Kenny Chesney on "Half of My Hometown."

The other Video of the Year nominees are Cody Johnson for "Til You Can't," Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson for "Never Say Never," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for 'If I Didn't Love You" and Luke Combs for "Forever After All."

Fans of older country music will want to tune in for the Trending Comeback Song of the Year award, with Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Sara Evans, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift up for the award.

The night will also feature 15 performances, including The Judds performing "Love Can Build a Bridge."

