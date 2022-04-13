The iconic country music duo Brooks & Dunn will star in the first episode of this season's CMT Storytellers on Wednesday.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn share the stories behind the songs and give viewers an inside look at the chemistry that makes Brooks & Dunn one of the most decorated and adored duos in country music history.

How to Watch CMT Storytellers Season Premiere: Brooks & Dunn Today:

Date: April 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CMT

Live stream CMT Storytellers Season Premiere: Brooks & Dunn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brooks & Dunn play some of their favorite hits, “Neon Moon,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “Only in America,” and more during the show. The men said they carefully considered which hits to share. Brooks said the process was more straightforward when they wrote the song they wanted to share.

The duo's material is known for containing influences of honky-tonk, mainstream country and rock, as well as the contrast between their singing voices and on-stage personalities.

They have recorded 11 studio albums, one Christmas album and five compilation albums. They also have released 50 singles, 20 of which went to No. 1 on the country charts. 19 more reached the Top 10.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn were both solo recording artists before they formed in 1990. Both members charted two solo singles in the 1980s, with Brooks also releasing an album for Capitol Records in 1989 and writing hit singles for other artists.

Regional restrictions may apply.