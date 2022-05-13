Commit or Quit stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The series premiere of Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs today as the new season gets started.

The show's concept is straightforward - couples that decide to commit to their marriage will renew their vows, while the ones who choose to quit will get a divorce ruling from Judge Lynn Toler. The series premiere of Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs tonight with those final decisions, rulings and overall lives changed forever on television for everyone to see on June 30 during the finale.

How to Watch Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler Series Premiere today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: WeTV

Watch Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler Series Premiere online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Judge Lynn Toler has had a fantastic career which led her to this fascinating series, Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler.

The first episode tonight is titled, Cheated & Defeated?" which will kick off the season for this new show with some of the most significant stakes for a person, as their relationship and future will be judged and decided on this show.

The following two episode titles have been revealed as Newlyweds on Trial and Marriage is Prison?

Judge Lynn Toler is a Howard University and University of Pennsylvania alumni who has gained fame through her reputation as a judge, her books, and couples therapy sessions.

She will serve as the host and judge, pun intended, for this show as couples will come to her to see if their marriage is worth saving or continuing. There are a variety of couples, from longer relationships to newlyweds, cracked relationships to seemingly strong ones and more.

This will be a fascinating look into marriage and its challenges to all couples as they attempt to navigate their relationships.

