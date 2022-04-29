RuPaul's Drag Race is back, but first it looks back on the highlights of past winners on Friday with Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is coming back for season seven with eight past winners competing in an All Stars competition.

How to Watch Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby Today:

Date: April 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: VH1

Live Stream Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to Decider.com, the competitors will be Raja (Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Monét X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4), Yvie Oddly (Season 11), The Vivienne (UK Season 1), Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12) and Shea Couleé (All Stars 5).

The All Star season will once again air exclusively on Paramount+ starting on May 20 with two episodes being released at once.

It will be a historic season for RuPaul, but first, they take a look at top moments from Jaida Essence Hall and Jinkx Monsoon on Friday night in a 30-minute special.

Fan favorites will look back at those two and get everybody ready for what should be an exciting season with the past winners competing for a record $200,000 price pool.

It is a stacked cast of queens and should be a great competition and a must-watch for RuPaul fans.

