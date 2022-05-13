Skip to main content

How to Watch Couples Therapy Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Season 3 of the Showtime Original returns this Friday

Couples Therapy first aired in 2019 and now, the award-winning docuseries is back for its third season.

How to Watch Couples Therapy Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

The captivating show will follow four real-life married couples, and the efforts they go to in order to mend their fractured relationships.

Couples Therapy is helmed by Dr. Orna Guralnik, a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst based in New York City. She opens this season with the arrival of four new couples to her practice: India and Dale, Cyn and Yaya, Molly and Josh, and Ping and Will.

Each couple begins their journey attempting to navigate relationships fraught with varying and unique issues - while Ping and Will consider the flaws of an open marriage, India and Dale struggle with the impact of new parenthood on their existing dynamic.

The season will also follow these couples away from Dr. Guralnik's care, as they go out into the real world to incorporate the breakthroughs experienced throughout their therapy sessions.

And though these sessions have their drama and tears, they also provide a path for these couples to find the love that ultimately brought them together.

