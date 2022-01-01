How to Watch Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 4 Premiere

The fourth season of Animal Planet's Crikey! It's the Irwins premieres on Saturday night.

Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4 Premiere

Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Animal Planet

Crikey! focuses on the family of the late Steve Irwin and their work at the Australia Zoo. Irwin's widow, Terri, and his children, Robert and Bindi, star on the show, with cameras capturing their life at the zoo as well as their home life. The family cares for over 1,200 animals at the zoo, which also features one of the world's top wildlife hospitals.

Saturday's premiere episode is titled "Robert's Great Gator Challenge" and finds Robert and his team attempting the largest alligator capture and relocation ever. The episode will also find Bindi working in koala breeding and Terri working with the zoo's elephants.

The three Irwins are carrying on the legacy of Steve, a world-renowned conservationist who was known to many as "The Crocodile Hunter" and who died in 2006 in a stingray attack.

