The second season of ID's 'Crimes Gone Viral' premieres Monday.

ID's Crimes Gone Viral will begin its second season at 10 p.m. ET Monday night.

How to Watch Crimes Gone Viral Season 2 Premiere Today

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ID

Crimes Gone Viral is a show that explores the stories behind shocking crimes that have racked up views on the internet.

The first season dealt with crimes such as a shark kidnapping, a gunfight as a mother and daughter tried to defend their business from an armed robber and a 12-year-old defending her baby brother from a potential kidnapper.

The second season will premiere Monday with a pair of new episodes.

First is "Danger on the Street," which sees a woman recording a stranger who is following her home, as well as a child dancing in the street getting attacked.

The second episode, "Customers Gone Wild," looks at stories of people who have been attacked by customers, including a ride share driver who was assaulted and an angry customer at a restaurant.

