How to Watch 'Crimes Gone Viral' Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ID's Crimes Gone Viral will begin its second season at 10 p.m. ET Monday night.
How to Watch Crimes Gone Viral Season 2 Premiere Today
Date: Dec. 27, 2021
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: ID
Crimes Gone Viral is a show that explores the stories behind shocking crimes that have racked up views on the internet.
The first season dealt with crimes such as a shark kidnapping, a gunfight as a mother and daughter tried to defend their business from an armed robber and a 12-year-old defending her baby brother from a potential kidnapper.
The second season will premiere Monday with a pair of new episodes.
First is "Danger on the Street," which sees a woman recording a stranger who is following her home, as well as a child dancing in the street getting attacked.
The second episode, "Customers Gone Wild," looks at stories of people who have been attacked by customers, including a ride share driver who was assaulted and an angry customer at a restaurant.
