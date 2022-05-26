How to Watch Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 Premiere

The third season of Crimes Gone Viral premieres on Thursday on the ID channel.

The show about wild stories behind viral videos of shocking crimes caught on camera premieres a new season on Thursday with the first episode of Crimes Gone Viral, which will be focused on reckless driving.

How to Watch the Crimes Gone Viral, Season Premiere today:

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

The series takes a step deeper into telling the riveting stories behind shocking crimes that have gone viral. The sometimes jaw-dropping footage that racks up millions of views gets the full behind-the-scenes experience on Crimes Gone Viral with viewers getting the treat of a new season on ID starting on Thursday.

The show has been known to tell the stories of videos from home surveillance cameras to business security cameras, or even doorbell, police and cell phone cameras with the show leaning on the fact that in this day and age "someone is always watching."

Tune in to ID at 9 p.m. ET to see what the third season of Crimes Gone Viral has to offer in terms of gripping footage that has typically already been seen by millions but has never before been seen in this way.

Regional restrictions may apply.