Showtime premieres a documentary on Wednesday about the career and influence of of the band Cypress Hill.

The groundbreaking Los Angeles hip-hop group remains influential after more than 30 years as a group. Insane in The Brain will explore the history of Cypress Hill and also discuss the group's relation to cannabis.

How to Watch Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain Today:

Date: April 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Showtime

Founded in 1988, Cypress Hill was the first Latinx hip-hop group to have sold multi-platinum and platinum albums and the first hip-hop group ever to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They have sold over 20 million albums worldwide.

While the group defined the hip-hop scene on the West Coast through the 1990s, Cypress Hill is also known for advocating for the legalization of cannabis consumption in the United States.

Cypress Hill: Insane in The Brain is produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Mass Appeal for Showtime. Executive producers include Tom Mackay and Richard Story of Sony Music Entertainment, Sacha Jenkins and Peter Bittenbender of Mass Appeal, and Deb Klein of Primary Wave.

Besides Cypress Hill: Insane in The Brain, Showtime is also premiering two other documentaries in April.

