How to Watch Dancing with Myself Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

From the mind of singer Shakira, the premiere of the first season of Dancing With Myself shimmies on Tuesday.

The series premiere of Dancing With Myself airs on Tuesday on NBC with an all-star cast of judges and hosts watching dancers from all around the country showcase their talents. The show was created by Shakira as a way to inspire people to dance and showcase the art of dancing from all nooks and crannies of the country.

The premiere of the debut season of Dancing with Myself kicks off with celebrity judges and 16 dancers looking to make an impact on the audience.

Dancing With Myself is hosted by Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, with audience participation and voting for the best dancers each week.

The show’s format will have each dancer in its own individual pod, dancing by themselves to make an impact on the judges and audience.

Each week the competitors will learn new dances and sequences that they will perform to the best of their ability live on the show.

There will be unique challenges and high energy dance challenges each week for the contestants as well. 

This is the tik-tok dance challenge of competition shows, as the idea of Dancing With Myself came from the idea of viral dance challenges, competition and the talented dancers out there that are looking for a platform.

