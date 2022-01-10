Catch the premiere of the third season of TLC's Darcey & Stacey on Monday night.

How to Watch Darcey & Stacey Season 3 Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live Stream: You can stream Darcey & Stacey Season 3 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series follows twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva, who audiences originally met on the show 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The series follows the lives of the two sisters in Middletown, Connecticut. Originally, the show focused on the two's relationships, with Stacey's engagement to Florian, a man from Albania, and Darcey's relationship with Bulgarian masseur Georgi, but the end of the second season saw Darcey break up with Georgi. Will that relationship be salvaged this season?

The third season premiere episode, "Moving On and Bossing Up," finds the two taking some major risks to expand the fashion line that the twins run. The season will also feature Darcey's daughter, Aniko, competing for the title of Miss Teen Connecticut.

So far, Darcey & Stacey has been a popular show for TLC, helping make TLC the most popular cable network on Sunday nights when it debuted.

Regional restrictions may apply.