How to Watch Dark Winds Premiere

How to Watch Dark Winds: Live Stream

The new AMC Original drama premieres Sunday when 'Dark Winds' hits the small screen for the first time.

In Dark Winds, Navajo Nation police officers investigate a double murder in their remote jurisdiction. The trail of clues they are drawn to exposes them to various threats and leaves them questioning the spiritual beliefs that saw them grow into men.

How to Watch Dark Winds Series Premiere Today:

Date:  June 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AMC Network

Live stream Dark Winds Premiere on fuboTV today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Set in the 1970s, Dark Winds follows Joe Leaphorn, a small-town detective in the rural southwest played by Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs, Doctor Sleep). 

Leaphorn is called to the scene of a double murder with his partner — and the only other cop in town — Jim Chee, played by Kiowa Gordon (Quantum Cowboys; Roswell, New Mexico). What they discover slowly unravels the past trauma in their own lives, leading them to question the beliefs they both hold dear.

The show is executive produced by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, and created by Graham Roland of Fringe, Lost and Prison Break fame. With top-to-bottom Native American billing, AMC's newest series promises a deep dive into a seldom-explored perspective.

The first episode, titled Monster Slayer, is directed by Chris Eyre.

