Das Boat is back for another season with the season premiere taking place in Texas.

Das Boat, a show about buying a boat and fixing it up and then taking it on fishing trips, is back on Outdoor Channel for the start of a new season Monday night.

How to Watch Das Boat Season Premiere Today:

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Outdoor Channel

Live Stream Das Boat Season Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In episode one of the new season, Steve purchases Das Boat out of a backyard in Texas then takes it to a local fabricator and spends a day trying to make sure it'll float. He and Texas fishing icon JT Van Zandt chase redfish down on the coast, taking Das Boat into skinny saltwater.

The series is an interesting look at how fisherman can take an old boat and turn it into a boat of their own that they can take on the water.

Viewers get to see what type of ideas they can put into the newly purchased boat and how their style can transform it into something that works.

If you love boats and love to be on the water, this is the show for you. It is a new take on the normal fishing shows.

Regional restrictions may apply.