Skip to main content

How to Watch Das Boat Season Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Das Boat is back for another season with the season premiere taking place in Texas.

Das Boat, a show about buying a boat and fixing it up and then taking it on fishing trips, is back on Outdoor Channel for the start of a new season Monday night.

How to Watch Das Boat Season Premiere Today:

Date: May 2, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Outdoor Channel

Live Stream Das Boat Season Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In episode one of the new season, Steve purchases Das Boat out of a backyard in Texas then takes it to a local fabricator and spends a day trying to make sure it'll float. He and Texas fishing icon JT Van Zandt chase redfish down on the coast, taking Das Boat into skinny saltwater.

The series is an interesting look at how fisherman can take an old boat and turn it into a boat of their own that they can take on the water.

Viewers get to see what type of ideas they can put into the newly purchased boat and how their style can transform it into something that works.

If you love boats and love to be on the water, this is the show for you. It is a new take on the normal fishing shows.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Das Boat Season Premiere

TV CHANNEL: Outdoor Channel
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Unknown-1
entertainment

How to Watch Elizabeth Series Premiere

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Das-Boat-Hero
entertainment

How to Watch Das Boat Season Premiere

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy