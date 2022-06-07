The second season of the spin off series Dateline: Unforgettable premieres on Tuesday and revisits previous cases.

Dateline has been investigating some of the biggest stories over the last few decades. In this new series, Dateline: Unforgettable, the creators of Dateline go back to the stories they told before and revisit them as they have stayed with them over the days, months and years since they originally aired.

How to Watch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: June 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Oxygen

Live Stream Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The most recent episode of Dateline called “The Jacket:” featured a story about a teen that went missing and the twists and turns that followed.

All of the stories Dateline is going to revisit this season are years old, but have stuck in the minds of the investigators, families and friends, as well as the audience.

Some of the episodes this season include “Under the Desert Sky,” a case that Keith Morrison revisits featuring the dark murder of a Nevada teenager and how it shocked the community.

“The Officer’s Wife” looks back at the story of a police officer's wife that was murdered in her bed and that saw her parents really put the pressure on the police to get the case right.

In “The Eastlake Conspiracy” a murder-for-hire plot and ring were looked at by Andrea Canning in a case that was chilling.

“A Novel Defense” sees a suspect plead for his innocence and a courtroom strategy that sees a shocking twist in the end.

The last episode being promoted for this season, but not the last episode is “Smoke and Mirrors,” is about a woman that disappears and the one individual in her world that ends up being full of secrets.

Regional restrictions may apply.