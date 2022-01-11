Catch the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff on TLC on Monday at 9:00 p.m.

The 90 Day Fiance spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days is set to premiere on TLC this Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere Today

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Live Stream: You can stream David & Annie: After the 90 Days Series Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show follows David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, who debuted on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance. Toborowsky is from Kentucky, while Suwan is from Thailand. The couple had many ups and downs during their time on the show and became fan favorites, appearing on numerous other shows like 90 Day: Foody Call, Spice It Up and Pillow Talk.

This show will find the couple trying to bring Annie's 14-year-old brother and 16-year-old cousin to America, hoping to create more opportunities for the teens. David and Annie will travel to Thailand to pick the teens up, but will discover that the process might not be so easy, especially when Jordan, Annie's brother, goes missing.

