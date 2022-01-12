Skip to main content

How to Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's the midseason premiere for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which is returning to The CW with new episodes for the first time since October 2021.

Fans have been waiting months to see season seven of DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" continue. On Wednesday they will get their wish. 

How to Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Live Stream DC's Legends of Tomorrow Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Wednesday's episode called "Paranoid Android," it finds the Waverider gang battling their android foes. 

The series, based on the characters of DC Comics, features characters introduced in Arrow and The Flash, along with new characters set in the Arrowverse, the same fictional universe.

So far in season seven, the Legends work to find a way back to their own time after what happened to the Waverider. While Astra unknowingly gives Gideon a human form, the Legends make their way to New York City to seek out scientist Gwyn Davies who was said to have invented a form of time travel. 

Meanwhile, a younger Bishop is revealed to have copied Gideon before being mind-wiped and regained some of his memories following a recurring dream. Having become a Time Master, Bishop starts to see that the Legends are not as bad as he thought as he goes against his Gideon copy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Premiere

TV CHANNEL: The CW
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy