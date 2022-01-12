It's the midseason premiere for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which is returning to The CW with new episodes for the first time since October 2021.

Fans have been waiting months to see season seven of DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" continue. On Wednesday they will get their wish.

How to Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Premiere Today:

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

On Wednesday's episode called "Paranoid Android," it finds the Waverider gang battling their android foes.

The series, based on the characters of DC Comics, features characters introduced in Arrow and The Flash, along with new characters set in the Arrowverse, the same fictional universe.

So far in season seven, the Legends work to find a way back to their own time after what happened to the Waverider. While Astra unknowingly gives Gideon a human form, the Legends make their way to New York City to seek out scientist Gwyn Davies who was said to have invented a form of time travel.

Meanwhile, a younger Bishop is revealed to have copied Gideon before being mind-wiped and regained some of his memories following a recurring dream. Having become a Time Master, Bishop starts to see that the Legends are not as bad as he thought as he goes against his Gideon copy.

