How to Watch Deadliest Catch: On Deck Season 9 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ninth season of Deadliest Catch: On Deck premieres on Tuesday.

Deadliest Catch has been a hit show for nearly two decades now and has evolved over the years with spin off shows like On Deck. This is a continuation of the episodes played every week on the main show with some variations and continuations from the storylines and events of the week. This week focuses on the last two episodes of the Deadliest Catch in the season nine premiere. 

How to Watch Deadliest Catch: On Deck Season 9 Premiere Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Discovery Channel

Live Stream Deadliest Catch: On Deck Season 9 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This week On Deck focuses on the first two episodes of season 18 of Deadliest Catch. With in depth, behind the scenes looks, On Deck will feature additional moments that did not air.

In the first episode, The King is Dead was about Captains John Hillstrand and Sig Hanson working together to work around the closure of the King Crab fishery. They come up with a strategy to survive the huge blow to their world.

In the second episode, Long Live the Kings!, there are four converging storylines with Sig in Norway pursuing Russian king crabs, while John is after golden crabs and Jake and Josh have two separate personal journeys.

Both episodes continue the story that fans of the show love, with their main characters making a living out on the open water and navigating the tricky world of the ocean.

Regional restrictions may apply.

