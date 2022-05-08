Deadly Affairs stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love Season Two Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love is back for a second season and it premiers Saturday night on ID.

Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love is back after a successful ten-episode first season that debuted at the beginning of December and wrapped up in February.

How to Watch: Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love Season Two Premiere Today:

Date: May 7, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

Live Stream Deadly Affairs: Betrayed by Love Season Two Premiere on fuboTV Today: Start with a 7-day free trial!

"The show is an enthralling series that looks at love triangles gone bad, office romances that have gone awry and other passionate love affairs that ended in death," according to investigationdiscovery.com.

It is an intriguing original show from the ID channel that has brought many good crime shows.

The second season opens with “Racing Hearts.” "The episode opens in betrayal as Kevin fails to save his daughter, who has been shot by someone else during a shooting competition. He’s heartbroken but not quite ready yet for revenge so he persuades Maya (the only other person left alive) to come along on this journey, aware that it could be their last if they don’t work together properly," according to digitaltvlifa.com.

The first season was a hit and the second season will undoubtedly bring more twists and turns, starting with the season two debut on Saturday night.

