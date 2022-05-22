The world of true crime content has exploded creating this series, 'Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts' which premieres on Saturday night.

Over the years, one of the biggest forms of media has become a look into the dark world of true crime and investigation. The Investigation Discovery channel looks at the world of Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts in this dramatized show about true crimes and horrific actions of the deadliest women over the years with the premiere today.

How to Watch Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts Premiere today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ID

The show, Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts takes a look at cases like this one, where a woman pays for her husband to be killed:

This season premieres with an episode about a selfish single mother that goes after an elderly friend of hers, who is allowing her to live there without paying rent. That turns deadly as the single mother decides that no good deed will go unpunished.

In the other segment, a woman decides that she no longer wants to be with her boyfriend and takes dark actions to separate herself from the relationship.

These are all based on true events with interviews with police, friends, neighbors and investigators that were near the crimes.

The crimes are played out not with real footage, but rather with dramatized acting to show the audience what took place with these dark and deadly women when they tap into their more fatal instincts.

This show has been on the air for over a decade now and continues to show the dark side of the world we live in.

