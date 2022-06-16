The four-part docuseries, Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us, premieres Wednesday night on Freeform.

The brand new doc-series Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us premieres on Freeform with the first part of four on Wednesday night. The series follows one woman's journey as she reexamines her past relationship with a trusted teacher. The show exposes an epidemic of widespread grooming in high schools in the United States.

How to Watch Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us Series Premiere Today:

Date: June 15, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Freeform

The documentary mini series is executive produced by Amy Berg who received an Oscar nod in 2007 for Deliver Us From Evil, an investigation into how the catholic church tried to cover up the crimes of a predatory priest.

Berg's latest project before this was Phoenix Rising, which debuted on HBO in March of this year and sees Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood revisit her emotional, physical and sexual abuse that she endured during her relationship with Marilyn Manson.

The HBO doc also touches on the grooming of Wood as a teenager, which is the main theme of Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us, which premieres tonight on Freeform at 10 p.m. ET.

