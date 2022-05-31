Skip to main content

How to Watch Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chefs Series Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a variation of the hit Food Network Show Chopped, Desperately Seeking Sous Chefs premieres on Tuesday.

Since 2009, Chopped has aired 52 seasons on the Food Network and is one of the most popular cooking competitions of all-time. The show has become so popular that it has seen spinoffs across the Food Network, on other channels and even across different regions internationally. Desperately Seeking Sous Chefs is a twist on the concept with 16 chefs competing for chefs rather than the normal four chefs competing for judges through different rounds of cooking.

How to Watch Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chefs Series Premiere Today:

Date: May 31, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Food Network

Live Stream Chopped: Desperately Seeking Sous Chefs Series Premiere on fuboTV: Get access now!

Over the years Chopped has showcased some of the most extreme and insane mystery baskets for the chefs.

This series is a special event on the Food Network with five parts, as the 16 chefs are chopped down to the final four and eventually a winner.

In the first episode, four of the hopeful chefs will have to make an appetizer basket with some fish shaped cakes and plant based chicken. The first round is key to the chefs to make an impression, show style and handle the pressure of the timer.

The timer always presents added stress and creates potential for the chefs to cook all the way down to the wire or not finish entirely.

The entree round features chicken and some carbs for the chefs to work with to impress the judges.

In the final round of the episode the final two chefs will prepare a dessert for the judges with a Sicilian theme to advance to the finals.

All of the winners in the first four episodes will then battle it out in the finals in another three-round competition to win the honor of becoming the sous chef of choice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

