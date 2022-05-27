How to Watch Devil in the Web, Series Premiere

A brand-new show on Investigation Discovery premieres on Thursday with 'Devil in the Web' promising to go deeper into the psychology of internet crimes.

The series premiere of Devil in the Web focuses on an internet stalker named Andy Castillo who uses the web to message female realtors in 20 different states making them all believe he's lurking nearby, adding to their terror, leaving them with no idea on what Castillo has actually done outside of the web.

How to Watch the Devil in the Web, Series Premiere today:

Date: May 26, 2022

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ID

You can stream the Devil in the Web, Series Premiere today on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The show gets right into the thick of what is a growing problem in a generation where people have entirely separate lives on the internet allowing for the cruelest of people to hide behind internet aliases.

Devil in the Web tries to focus on the fact that strangers have the ability to harass or even physically attack people via the web and once that type of crime occurs, it becomes extremely difficult to get justice or relief for that matter.

Don't miss the first episode of a brand new true-crime series on Investigation Discovery at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

