    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ring in 2022 with Ryan Seacrest and many other guests and performers during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
    In honor of the 50th anniversary of the annual countdown, formerly hosted by the late Dick Clark, the show is expanding to a fourth location for the first time. Not only will viewers see the ball drop in New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans, but they’ll get to celebrate in Puerto Rico with host Roselyn Sánchez.

    How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Today:

    Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ciara and Billy Porter will both return to help excite the audience into a new year from their respective time zones. YouTuber Liza Koshy will also make her debut as co-host of the New York City broadcast from Times Square.

    Seacrest is hosting for the 17th time. Jessie James Decker will also return as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row.

    The list of performers in L.A. goes on and on. Some include: Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Macklemore, Big Boi, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes and French Montana. The party will also be DJ'ed by D-Nice.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

