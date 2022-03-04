Skip to main content

How to Watch Dicktown Season 2 Premiere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In its first standalone series on television, season two of the animated series Dicktown premieres on Thursday.

In this 10-episode season, two episodes will air on Thursday. The first is titled "The Mystery of the Missing Pimento Cheese Recipe" and the second is "The Mystery of the Mammal Island". 

The first season premiered on July 9, 2020 as a weekly segment on the third season of of the FXX show Cake and became so popular that is was given its own series.

How to Watch Dicktown Season 2 Premiere Today:

Date: March 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FXX

Live Stream Dicktown Season 2 Premiere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The series is set in the fictional North Carolina town of Richardsville, nicknamed Dicktown, where John Hunchman (voiced by John Hodgman) solves mysteries for local teenagers, assisted by his former bully David Purefoy (David Rees).

In the season 1 finale entitled "The Mystery of the President's Physician", John hears a spoiled rich yuppie owner and his girlfriend arguing over her missing ring. He's with his dad dining at The President's Physician, a fancy restaurant where his and David's heavily pregnant waitress friend Jen works. 

The show is written and directed by Hodgman and Rees. Hodgman and Rees also star and serve as executive producers alongside Matt Thompson.

Regional restrictions may apply.

